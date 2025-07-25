Jonah Kagen announces debut album, 'Sunflowers and Leather'

"God Needs the Devil" artist Jonah Kagen has announced his debut album.

The record is called Sunflowers and Leather and is due out Sept. 5. A new song from the album, called "You Again," is out now.

"It's the most honest song I've ever written," Kagen says of "You Again." "After a relationship I had ended, I spent a whole year by myself - just me and my dog. Every time I tried to open up to someone new, I felt that same sinking feeling. This song is about not being able to shake someone, even after they're gone."

Sunflowers and Leather follows Kagen's 2024 breakout single, "God Needs the Devil," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Kagen will be touring the U.S. throughout the summer and fall, including playing dates with Vance Joy.

