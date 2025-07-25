Jonah Kagen announces debut album, 'Sunflowers and Leather'

Arista Records
By Josh Johnson

"God Needs the Devil" artist Jonah Kagen has announced his debut album.

The record is called Sunflowers and Leather and is due out Sept. 5. A new song from the album, called "You Again," is out now.

"It's the most honest song I've ever written," Kagen says of "You Again." "After a relationship I had ended, I spent a whole year by myself - just me and my dog. Every time I tried to open up to someone new, I felt that same sinking feeling. This song is about not being able to shake someone, even after they're gone."

Sunflowers and Leather follows Kagen's 2024 breakout single, "God Needs the Devil," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Kagen will be touring the U.S. throughout the summer and fall, including playing dates with Vance Joy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!