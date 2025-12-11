Join Shinedown on 'The Road to Opry' in new mini doc

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Grand Ole Opry on October 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Shinedown has shared a mini documentary chronicling the band's debut performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in October.

The video, titled "The Road to Opry," features footage of Brent Smith and company rehearsing for the gig and touring the famed venue ahead of the show.

Reflecting on the performance following its conclusion, bassist Eric Bass shares, "There are things in life that you never knew you needed to have happen. Tonight, that was exactly what this was."

You can watch "The Road to Opry" on YouTube.

Shinedown's Grand Ole Opry set included performances of the songs "A Symptom of Being Human" and "Three Six Five," along with the live debut of the single "Searchlight." The band was introduced to the stage by Carrie Underwood.

"Searchlight" and "Three Six Five" are two of the four new singles Shinedown released in 2025, along with "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields." Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

