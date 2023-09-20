Johnny Marr announces solo best-of compilation, '﻿﻿Spirit Power'

Johnny Marr has announced a new solo best-of compilation, Spirit Power.

The 21-track collection, due out November 3, collects highlights from the ex-The Smiths guitarist's four solo albums: 2013's The Messenger, 2014's Playland, 2018's Call the Comet and 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.

You'll also find two new songs, "Somewhere" and "The Answer," as well as several previously unreleased demos and alternate recordings. You can listen to "Somewhere" now via digital outlets.

"I've played a lot of arenas over the years, and in terms of songwriting, there's nowhere to hide," Marr says of "Somewhere." "For a song to work, it has to be a banger. I know it's almost uncool to think in those terms, but I grew up in a house where my parents listened to Motown, where you couldn't get a song released if it wasn't full of hooks."

Here's the Spirit Power track list:

"Armatopia"

"New Town Velocity"

"Easy Money"

"Spirit Power & Soul"

"Hi Hello"

"Somewhere"

"The Messenger"

"I Feel You"

"The Answer"

"Dynamo"

"Spiral Cities"

"Night and Day"

"Sensory Street"

"Walk Into the Sea"

"Candidate"

"Tenement Time"

"Hi Hello (Demo)"

"Somewhere (Demo)"

"The Answer (Crazy F Version)"

"The Messenger (Demo)"

"Speak out Reach Out (Crazy F Version)"

