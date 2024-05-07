Johnny Marr announces co-headlining tour with James

Johnny Marr has announced a co-headlining tour with "Laid" band James.

The joint U.S. run, which reunites the two acts after James opened for The Smiths way back in 1985, kicks off September 17 in Denver and comes to a close October 18 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"I remember The Smiths being on tour with James in 1985," Marr says. "We admired them and even did one of their songs in our set. I've been a fan of theirs ever since and being out on tour again after 40 years is a really great thing."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JohnnyMarr.com or WeAreJames.com.

Marr's most recent album is 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. James just put out a new record, Yummy, in April.

