Johnny Marr says he turned down 'eye-watering amount of money' for The Smiths reunion

Some things money just can't buy, and that apparently includes reuniting The Smiths.

The hugely influential indie band broke up in 1987, and members Morrissey and Johnny Marr have remained estranged ever since. Still, offers to get the "How Soon Is Now?" outfit back together still come in, including one that Marr tells the Stick to Football soccer podcast was for an "eye-watering amount of money."

"We got made an offer really recently, in fact," Marr says. "I said no."

"The vibe's not right," he continues. "Bad vibe."

In 2024, Morrissey said that he'd agreed to a "lucrative offer" for The Smiths to reunite, but that Marr "ignored" it. He also claimed that Marr had obtained legal rights to The Smiths' name, allowing him to tour as The Smiths with another vocalist.

Marr later clarified that he flatly turned down the offer, and added that "there are no such plans" to tour as The Smiths with a non-Morrissey singer.

