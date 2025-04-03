Johnny Marr named Record Store Day 2025 Record Store Legend

Johnny Marr & James Perform At The Orpheum Theatre Harmony Gerber/Getty Images (Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Record Store Day has named Johnny Marr as its 2025 Record Store Legend.

The honor recognizes the former Smiths guitarist's "enduring influence on music and his unwavering support for independent record stores worldwide, as well as the love and admiration for Marr and his music that comes from record stores themselves."

Marr is the second artist to receive the Record Store Legend title. The inaugural 2017 distinction went to Elton John.

"Going out to a record store, it's a nice pastime," Marr says. "It's a part of the culture, if they were to completely disappear, the high street or the city centre would be a much worse off place. There's something about the presence of a record store. It's a magical thing."

Marr's Record Store Legend status has been cemented with a plaque on display at his favorite record store, Piccadilly Records in Manchester, England.

"I've known the staff in Piccadilly Records for 20 years," Marr says. "This plaque is a very nice thing to be associated with."

Record Store Day 2025 takes place April 12. Post Malone will be the RSD 2025 ambassador.

For the full list of releases and participating locations, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

