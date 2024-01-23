Johnny Marr condemns Donald Trump's use of The Smiths during campaign rally

Johnny Marr Performs At Helsingin Juhlaviikot Festival Venla Shalin/Redferns (Venla Shalin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Johnny Marr is the latest artist to take issue with Donald Trump's use of their music.

The former president played The Smiths' song "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Monday, January 22, political reporter Ben Jacobs posted on social media. ABC reporter Soo Rin Kim then shared a video from a September 2023 Trump rally during which "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" was played.

In response to that video, Marr wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this s*** shut right down right now."

During Trump's previous campaigns, Linkin Park, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones and the estate of Tom Petty were among those who opposed his use of their music.

