Johnny Marr "blocked" Smiths greatest hits album, says Morrissey

By Josh Johnson

Even in a world in which the Gallagher brothers ended their feud and reunited Oasis, some things never change. For example, Morrissey is still feuding with Johnny Marr.

As previously reported, Morrissey claimed that he agreed to a "lucrative offer" for a Smiths reunion tour, but Marr "ignored" it. Now, Morrissey says that his estranged former bandmate "blocked" a proposed Smiths greatest hits album.

In a statement posted to his Morrissey Central site, Moz shares the album artwork and its title, Smiths Rule OK!, and says that it was set to be released in 2024 by Warner Records. Additionally, Morrissey says that a deluxe reissue of the self-titled debut Smiths album was in the works to celebrate its 40th anniversary, as well as two archival single releases.

"Warner approached Morrissey and [art director] Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr," Morrissey says.

Marr has not responded to Morrissey's claims, though in response to a fan asking about a reunion, he posted a photo of English politician Nigel Farage, presumably in reference to the right-wing beliefs Morrissey has expressed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!