Johnny Marr "blocked" Smiths greatest hits album, says Morrissey

Even in a world in which the Gallagher brothers ended their feud and reunited Oasis, some things never change. For example, Morrissey is still feuding with Johnny Marr.

As previously reported, Morrissey claimed that he agreed to a "lucrative offer" for a Smiths reunion tour, but Marr "ignored" it. Now, Morrissey says that his estranged former bandmate "blocked" a proposed Smiths greatest hits album.

In a statement posted to his Morrissey Central site, Moz shares the album artwork and its title, Smiths Rule OK!, and says that it was set to be released in 2024 by Warner Records. Additionally, Morrissey says that a deluxe reissue of the self-titled debut Smiths album was in the works to celebrate its 40th anniversary, as well as two archival single releases.

"Warner approached Morrissey and [art director] Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr," Morrissey says.

Marr has not responded to Morrissey's claims, though in response to a fan asking about a reunion, he posted a photo of English politician Nigel Farage, presumably in reference to the right-wing beliefs Morrissey has expressed.

