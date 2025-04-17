Joe Keery reunites with pre-Djo band Post Animal for upcoming album

Joe Keery is reuniting with his pre-Djo band Post Animal on their upcoming album.

The record is called Iron and is due out July 25. You can listen to the first single, "Last Goodbye," now via digital outlets.

"It was a joy to make this record and to have Joe back with us to write and record it," Post Animal says.

Post Animal formed in 2014, and Keery played on multiple releases before parting ways with the band due to his Stranger Things-driven acting career. He then launched Djo, which broke out with the 2022 song "End of Beginning."

Djo released a new album, The Crux, which features the single "Basic Being Basic," earlier in April. The current Djo U.S. tour also features Post Animal on the bill.

Post Animal will launch a U.S. headlining tour in November.

