Joe Keery reunites with pre-Djo band Post Animal for upcoming album

DJO Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Joe Keery is reuniting with his pre-Djo band Post Animal on their upcoming album.

The record is called Iron and is due out July 25. You can listen to the first single, "Last Goodbye," now via digital outlets.

"It was a joy to make this record and to have Joe back with us to write and record it," Post Animal says.

Post Animal formed in 2014, and Keery played on multiple releases before parting ways with the band due to his Stranger Things-driven acting career. He then launched Djo, which broke out with the 2022 song "End of Beginning."

Djo released a new album, The Crux, which features the single "Basic Being Basic," earlier in April. The current Djo U.S. tour also features Post Animal on the bill.

Post Animal will launch a U.S. headlining tour in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!