Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins shares update on possible new material: 'There's definitely beginnings'

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World perform at the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jimmy Eat World hasn't put out an album since 2019's Surviving. Speaking with ABC Audio, frontman Jim Adkins shares an update on potential new material from "The Middle" outfit.

"Always working on something, for sure," Adkins says.

However, he cautions that doesn't mean a new Jimmy Eat World record is imminent.

"I can't really say that there's an album ready or not, but there's definitely beginnings," Adkins says. "There's definitely material, but I don't think we're ready to do an album, like, release anything."

Since Surviving, Jimmy Eat World has put out several one-off singles, including 2022's "Something Loud."

While you wait for possible new Jimmy Eat World music, you can relive their biggest album on the 25th anniversary Bleed American tour. The U.S. leg resumes July 17 in Bend, Oregon.

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