Jimmy Eat World has announced a trio of U.S. tour dates for the fall.

The shows take place September 27 in Athens, Georgia, September 28 in Charleston, South Carolina, and September 29 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Jimmy Eat World released two new singles in 2022, "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts." The group's most recent album is 2019's Surviving.

