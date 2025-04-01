Jimmy Eat World joins Best Friends Forever festival lineup

2024 When We Were Young Music Festival Dana Jacobs/WireImage (Dana Jacobs/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World has joined the lineup for the 2025 Best Friends Forever festival, taking place Oct. 10-12 in Las Vegas.

"The Middle" outfit will deliver a set including songs from their 1999 album Clarity, as well as "others rarely heard in their live shows," a press release says.

The emo-themed Best Friends Forever bill also includes Jawbreaker and the reunited Minus the Bear and Rilo Kiley.

Jimmy Eat World's 2025 schedule also includes playing Coachella and Sonic Temple.

