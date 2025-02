Jimmy Eat World has announced a run of spring U.S. headlining tour dates.

The newly added shows span from April 18 in Tucson, Arizona, to May 14 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They fall in between "The Middle" outfit's sets at Coachella and the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals.

Tickets to the headlining dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.