Jillian Lauren opens up on arrest & Scott Shriner divorce

Scott Shriner of Weezer and Jillian Lauren attend Wham! Pow! Moth! The 2015 Superheroes Moth Ball at Capitale on May 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ron Adar/FilmMagic)

Jillian Lauren has opened up about her April arrest and her pending divorce from Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Lauren was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident in her Los Angeles neighborhood, in which she allegedly fired at officers who were chasing unrelated hit-and-run suspects.

"I was doing the best I knew to protect my family," Lauren tells Rolling Stone in her first interview since the arrest. "[The] impulse was self-defense."

"My world fell to pieces around me in a heartbeat," she continues. "It's like, you spend your whole life just getting an entire deck of cards in order. And just take them and throw them up in the air one day, and I'm still waiting to see how they're gonna land."

The charges were later amended to felonies for negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a semiautomatic weapon, to which Lauren pleaded not guilty. She was granted a mental health diversion which is expected to lead to her charges being dismissed.

As for her marriage to Shriner, Lauren says they'd already been growing apart before the arrest, which was the "crisis" that ultimately led her to file for divorce earlier in December.

"The headlines about the divorce were the ones that really hurt me," Lauren says. "I was the one who served my husband, but still, to see it in the public was really painful. It was definitely a day [spent] under the covers, blocking out all the noise. Divorce is painful, I don't care who you are."

"He's still my best friend," she adds of Shriner. "We still have beautiful kids together and have always really supported each other in our various transformations."

