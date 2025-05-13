Jet's Nic Cester teases new, possibly original material with Jaded Hearts Club group

In addition to working on new music with Jet, frontman Nic Cester is planning fresh material with his group The Jaded Hearts Club, whose members also include Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, Graham Coxon of Blur and Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets.

While the debut Jaded Hearts Club album, 2020's You've Always Been Here, was a collection of covers, Cester tells ABC Audio the band might be taking a different direction going forward.

"We've been talking about it for awhile, the idea of trying to write some more original music," Cester says.

As for when we can expect to hear something new, the timeline is still in flux.

"Obviously with a band like this, it's kind of hard to get everyone's schedules lined up," Cester says. "But yeah, we're gonna have another go at writing some songs again."

When that does eventually happen, Cester predicts that the result is "either gonna be amazing or awful."

"It's interesting when you get a bunch of really talented people who are all used to being the leader in their own band," Cester says. "It can only go one of two ways."

Jet, meanwhile, put out their first new, original song in 15 years in 2024 with the single "Hurry." They'll launch a North American headlining tour on May 27 in Toronto.

