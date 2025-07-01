The Jesus and Mary Chain announces 40th anniversary 'Psychocandy' reissue

Third Man Records
By Josh Johnson

The Jesus and Mary Chain has announced a deluxe reissue of their influential 1985 debut album, Psychocandy, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The package will be available exclusively through Jack White's Third Man Records Vault subscription service. Along with the original album spread across two LPs, the reissue includes a recording from a 1987 live show in Detroit, plus a bonus 7-inch single featuring a previously unreleased early demo of the song "Just Like Honey."

To receive your copy, you'll need to sign up for the Third Man Records Vault by July 31 at midnight CT. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com.

The Jesus and Mary Chain released their latest album, Glasgow Eyes, in 2024. The band's co-founding brothers, Jim Reid and William Reid, also put out a memoir in 2024, Never Understood: The Jesus and Mary Chain.

