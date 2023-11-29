The Jesus and Mary Chain announces new album, '﻿Glasgow Eyes'

The Jesus and Mary Chain has announced a new album called Glasgow Eyes.

The eighth studio effort from the "Head On" outfit — led by brothers Jim and William Reid — will arrive March 8. It's the follow-up to their 2017 comeback record, Damage and Joy.

"People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that's certainly what Glasgow Eyes is," Jim says. "Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course."

"There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes," he adds. "And there's a telepathy there -- we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other's sentences."

You can listen to the first Glasgow Eyes single, "jamcod," now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the Glasgow Eyes track list:

"Venal Joy"

"American Born"

"Mediterranean X Film"

"jamcod"

"Discotheque"

"Pure Poor"

"The Eagles and the Beatles"

"Silver Strings"

"Chemical Animal"

"Second of June"

"Girl 71"

"Hey Lou Reid"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

