The Jesus and Mary Chain announces standalone release of '﻿Psychocandy'﻿ 40th anniversary reissue

'Psychocandy' reissue artwork. (Third Man Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Jesus and Mary Chain has announced a standalone release for the 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1985 debut album, Psychocandy.

The LP is due out Nov. 14 on standard black and limited-edition hot honey vinyl. It includes remastered audio of the original record.

A 40th anniversary edition of Psychocandy was previously exclusive to a package released by Jack White's Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Upon its original release, Psychocandy helped to pioneer the genre of noise pop. It spawned singles in "Just Like Honey," "Never Understand" and "You Trip Me Up."

The most recent Jesus and Mary Chain album is 2024's Glasgow Eyes. The band's co-founding brothers, Jim Reid and William Reid, also put out a memoir in 2024, Never Understood: The Jesus and Mary Chain.

