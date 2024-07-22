Jerry Cantrell's upcoming "Vilified" single features Metallica's Robert Trujillo

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell is getting some heavy metal assistance on his upcoming solo single, "Vilified."

In an Instagram post, Cantrell shares that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo plays on the track. It will also feature former Marilyn Manson drummer Gil Sharone.

"Vilified" premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. PT.

Cantrell also confirms that he's working on another solo album, noting that his upcoming tour with Bush, which launches Friday in Bend, Oregon, will mark the "start [of] the campaign for the new record."

Cantrell's most recent solo album is 2021's Brighten, which featured contributions from Sharone and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. Prior to that, he hadn't put out a solo record in nearly 20 years.

The latest Alice in Chains album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

