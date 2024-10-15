Jerry Cantrell announces 2025 solo tour

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced a 2025 North American solo tour in support of his upcoming album, I Want Blood.

The outing launches Jan. 31 on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and wraps up March 9 in Seattle. Filter will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JerryCantrell.com.

I Want Blood, Cantrell's fourth solo album and the follow-up to 2021's Brighten, drops Friday. It includes the lead single "Vilified."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!