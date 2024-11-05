Jerry Cantrell teases future Alice in Chains plans: 'We've got irons in the fire'

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has been busy with his new solo album, I Want Blood, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about his main gig.

"There's always something going on with Alice," Cantrell tells ABC Audio. "We've got irons in the fire."

One of said irons is a set at May's Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, though that's so far the only Alice 2025 live date to be announced.

"We'll announce things when it's right to announce stuff," Cantrell says. "There's plans to do s***. So stay tuned."

In the meantime, I Want Blood is out now, and Cantrell will launch a North American solo tour in January. When it does come time to rev up the Alice machine again, Cantrell will be just as committed to the band as he is to his solo work.

"When I jump back into Alice land, I will be fully there, as well," he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!