Jerry Cantrell teases future Alice in Chains plans: 'We've got irons in the fire'

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has been busy with his new solo album, I Want Blood, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about his main gig.

"There's always something going on with Alice," Cantrell tells ABC Audio. "We've got irons in the fire."

One of said irons is a set at May's Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, though that's so far the only Alice 2025 live date to be announced.

"We'll announce things when it's right to announce stuff," Cantrell says. "There's plans to do s***. So stay tuned."

In the meantime, I Want Blood is out now, and Cantrell will launch a North American solo tour in January. When it does come time to rev up the Alice machine again, Cantrell will be just as committed to the band as he is to his solo work.

"When I jump back into Alice land, I will be fully there, as well," he says.

