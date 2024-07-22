Jedi of Suburbia: Mark Hamill starring in Green Day's upcoming "Corvette Summer" video

The Force will be with Green Day in their upcoming "Corvette Summer" video.

The clip, which is set to premiere on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, will star Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. It'll also feature the three Green Day members and comedian Hannibal Buress.

"You're going to have the most turbo-charged, chrome-plated, plush-lined, high-gloss, super-speed customized time of your life," Green Day teases.

While the song "Corvette Summer" doesn't have anything to do with Star Wars, it shares its title with a film from 1978, which starred Hamill in his first post-Skywalker role.

"Corvette Summer" appears on Green Day's new album, Saviors. The punk rockers will launch a U.S. tour in support of Saviors July 29 in Washington, D.C., which will also celebrate the respective 30th and 20th anniversaries of their Dookie and American Idiot albums.

