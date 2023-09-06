Jared Leto among presenters for 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV

By Josh Johnson

Jared Leto is set to be a presenter at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The ceremony takes place on September 12, just days before the new Thirty Seconds to Mars album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, drops on September 15.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is also an MTV VMA nominee this year. Their video for "Stuck" will compete in the Best Alternative category alongside Blink-182's "Edging," Fall Out Boy's "Hold Me Like a Grudge," Paramore's "This Is Why," boygenius' "The Film" and Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste's "Candy Necklace."

In other VMA news, The Warning has been announced as a performer on the show's Extended Play Stage, which showcases up-and-coming artists. The set will mark The Warning's U.S. TV debut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!