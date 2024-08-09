Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro says reunion album is "more than likely"

Jane's Addiction Perform At Trinity College Park Kieran Frost/Redferns (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

With the Jane's Addiction classic lineup back together again, guitarist Dave Navarro thinks that a reunion album is "more than likely going to happen."

"I mean, we have recorded material," Navarro tells Rolling Stone. "I don't know specifically the model, if it's going to be a song at a time, or if we're going to drop a song and then a record, or I don't really know."

Navarro, who'd been sidelined from Jane's for two years due to long COVID, reunited with the band live in May, marking the first time he'd shared the stage with frontman Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery in 14 years. While Farrell and Perkins have remained constant members, Avery rejoined in 2022 after a 12-year absence.

In July, Jane's released a new song called "Imminent Redemption," their first fresh original material to feature Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and Avery since their 1990 album, Ritual de lo Habitual.

Jane's Addiction launches a U.S. tour with Love and Rockets Friday in Las Vegas.

