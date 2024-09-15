Jane's Addiction cancels concert following onstage fight

Jane's Addiction has canceled their concert Sunday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro were involved in an onstage altercation during their show in Boston on Friday.

In an Instagram Story, the "Been Caught Stealing" outfit writes, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded [Friday]."

"As a result we will be cancelling [Sunday] night's show in Bridgeport," the post continues.

As previously reported, Farrell angrily threw his shoulder into Navarro towards the end of a song. As Navarro used his arm to try and keep Farrell at a distance, Farrell continued to talk at him before throwing a punch. A crew member then came onstage to try and calm Farrell down, but as he resisted, other stage personnel quickly surrounded him.

Jane's tour, which also included Love and Rockets on the bill, marks their first U.S. outing to feature the classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in over 14 years. Avery, who left the group in 2010, rejoined in 2022, while Navarro had been sidelined from the group since 2021 due to long COVID.

In July, Jane's released a new song called "Imminent Redemption," marking the first fresh material from the classic lineup in 34 years. In a Rolling Stone interview published in August, Navarro said that a new Jane's record is "more than likely going to happen."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.