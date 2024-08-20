Jane's Addiction expands tour with Love and Rockets

Jane's Addiction Perform At The Roundhouse Aaron Parsons/Getty Images (Aaron Parsons/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction is expanding their U.S. tour with Love and Rockets.

The "Been Caught Stealing" outfit has added seven more shows to the outing, running from Oct. 2 in Denver to Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JanesAddiction.com.

Jane's launched the tour with Love and Rockets earlier in August. It marks their first U.S. trek featuring the classic lineup of frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery in 14 years.

The foursome also released their first new music together in 34 years, a single called "Imminent Redemption," in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

