Jane's Addiction members issue statement on Perry Farrell: "We hope that he will find the help he needs"

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have issued a statement regarding frontman Perry Farrell, whose onstage altercation with Navarro during a show Friday in Boston led the band to cancel the rest of their U.S. tour.

In a post to Navarro's Instagram, the trio writes, "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour."

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," the post continues. "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

The post concludes with Navarro, Avery and Perkins declaring, "Our hearts are broken."

As previously reported, the incident on Friday began when Farrell forcibly threw his shoulder into Navarro while they were performing. As Navarro used his arm to try to keep Farrell at a distance, Farrell continued to angrily talk at the guitarist before eventually throwing a punch. A crew member then tried to calm Farrell down before he was quickly surrounded by other stage personnel, leading to the show's abrupt end.

Jane's then announced that their next show would be canceled, writing, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded," before scrapping the rest of the run altogether.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," they wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

