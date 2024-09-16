Jane's Addiction to "take some time away as a group," cancels remaining tour dates

Jane's Addiction has canceled the band's remaining tour dates following an onstage altercation between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers write, "The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour."

The fight took place during a show Friday in Boston and began when Farrell forcibly threw his shoulder into Navarro toward the end of a song. As Navarro used his arm to try to keep Farrell at a distance, Farrell continued to angrily talk at the guitarist before eventually throwing a punch. A crew member then tried to calm Farrell down before he was quickly surrounded by other stage personnel, leading to the show's abrupt end.

Jane's later issued a statement canceling their subsequent show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, adding, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded."

Navarro seemed to hint at further cancelations with an Instagram post simply reading, "Goodnight…"

The Jane's tour, which launched in August, marked their first U.S. run featuring the classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in over 14 years. The four also put out a new song together for the first time in 34 years, called "Imminent Redemption," in July.

In August, Navarro told Rolling Stone that a new Jane's album was "more than likely going to happen," though that prospect certainly seems more unlikely now.

Meanwhile, Love and Rockets, who were also on the bill, have issued a statement reading, "We would have loved to have completed the rest of the dates on the tour with Jane's Addiction but unfortunately the matter is out of our hands."

