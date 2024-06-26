Jane's Addiction jams with Tom Morello onstage during Germany concert

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser (Jennifer Pottheiser/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction's concert in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday featured a surprise appearance by Tom Morello.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist joined the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers for their performances of "Mountain Song" and "Chip Away."

Dave Navarro posted photos from the onstage collaboration on Instagram, writing, "Swapping guitars with @tommorello tonight in Cologne… Thanks for joining us tonight Tom!"

Jane's is currently touring Europe and will launch a U.S. run in August. They've been playing with their classic lineup — frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — for the first time in 14 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!