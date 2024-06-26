Jane's Addiction jams with Tom Morello onstage during Germany concert

Jane's Addiction's concert in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday featured a surprise appearance by Tom Morello.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist joined the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers for their performances of "Mountain Song" and "Chip Away."

Dave Navarro posted photos from the onstage collaboration on Instagram, writing, "Swapping guitars with @tommorello tonight in Cologne… Thanks for joining us tonight Tom!"

Jane's is currently touring Europe and will launch a U.S. run in August. They've been playing with their classic lineup — frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — for the first time in 14 years.

