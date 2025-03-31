Jane says, 'I do!' Dave Navarro gets married

Having already walked right through the door, Dave Navarro is now walking down the aisle.

According to People, the Jane's Addiction guitarist tied the knot with longtime partner, actress and fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso, during a ceremony Saturday at the Dunskey Estate in Scotland.

"We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream," Navarro tells People. "It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world. We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience."

Navarro, 57, met DuBasso, 31, after seeing her in a movie trailer, and asking for a date through the film's director, who happened to be a mutual friend.

"I was immediately drawn to Dave's green chestnut eyes, tattoos and dark comedic humor," DuBasso says. "His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight."

Aside from getting married, Navarro's 2025 plans include working on new music with Jane's bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins. The trio started collaborating without frontman Perry Farrell after he threw a punch at Navarro during a concert in September, leading to the dissolution of Jane's.

