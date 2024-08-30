James Bay releases new song "Easy Distraction" co-written by Brandon Flowers

By Josh Johnson

James Bay has released a new song called "Easy Distraction," co-written by The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

"The song is about realizing too late that someone means so much to you, but you still want to show them and let them know," Bay explains. "It's exploring how, in the face of adversity we can still reach out, we can still connect."

"I found out from a mutual friend that Brandon was interested in writing with newer artists, so I jumped at the chance and went to work with him in Park City, Utah, over in America," Bay adds. "It was an unbelievable experience and insight into writing with one of my heroes. I hope we get to do more."

You can listen to "Easy Distraction," which certainly has a Sam's Town feel to it, now via digital outlets.

"Easy Distraction" will appear on Bay's upcoming album, Changes All the Time, due out Oct. 4. It also includes the single "Up All Night" featuring Noah Kahan and The Lumineers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

