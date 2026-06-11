Jakob Nowell says Sublime's ﻿'Until the Sun Explodes'﻿ album will be 'the last one I’m gonna make'

Sublime will release a new album called Until the Sun Explodes on Friday, marking the band's first record in 30 years and their first with Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell. As Jakob tells Billboard, though, it may also be their last.

"Unless a child of mine wants to make another one one day, this is the last one I'm gonna make," Jakob says.

"I think you have to know your goals, set out to achieve them, and if you do you must then create new goals," he continues. "I love doing this and it's truly healed me in many ways, and allowed me to grow as an entertainer and performer. But I wish to carry the flag forward in different ways now."

That includes making music with his own Jakobs Castle project and growing his record label. Jakob also intends to keep performing with Sublime alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, and adds his feelings about making another Sublime album "could change in the future."

"But it would be enough into the future where it would be a moot point," Jakob says. "I've done what I thought was impossible and I'm very proud with the results."

"I would want Until the Sun Explodes to feel like [an] epilogue, the victory lap, a celebration of Sublime's history and a love letter to my father and all of his friends and the scene that raised me and touched so many people's lives," he continues. "After this I'd really like to pass that along and help the kids who want to do something similar."

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