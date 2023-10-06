Jaden Hossler leaves behind jxdn with new single, "Chrome Hearted"

Jaden Hossler is leaving behind his moniker.

The artist formerly known as jxdn has debuted a new single called "Chrome Hearted," his first song released under his birth name.

You can listen to "Chrome Hearted" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Chrome Hearted" follows Hossler's June single, "Elevated Heartbreak." His most recent album is 2021's Tell Me About Tomorrow, which was produced by Travis Barker.

