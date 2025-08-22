Jack's Mannequin marks '﻿Everything in Transit﻿' anniversary with ﻿'Strings Attached'﻿ EP

Jack's Mannequin has released a new EP to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 2005 debut album, Everything in Transit.

Dubbed Everything in Transit: Strings Attached, the EP includes five acoustic version of songs from the original album accompanied by string arrangements.

Strings Attached is out now via digital outlets and is available to preorder on vinyl.

Jack's Mannequin was formed by Andrew McMahon amid his band Something Corporate's hiatus. While recording Everything in Transit, McMahon was diagnosed with leukemia. On the day the record was released, McMahon received a lifesaving stem cell transplant from his sister.

"Transit was more than a record to me. It was a window into one of the most chaotic, heartbreaking, and beautiful times in my life," McMahon says. "I had so much to lose and somehow, I was more fearless than I'd ever been or will ever be. Twenty years later, I still love these songs as much as I did when they came to life in the speakers for the very first time."

Jack's Mannequin kicked off a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Everything in Transit in June. The headlining outing will resume in the U.S. in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.