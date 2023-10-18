Jack White's Third Man Pressing putting out Olivia Rodrigo vinyl featuring 'GUTS' hidden tracks

The Jack White/Olivia Rodrigo friendship continues.

The White Stripes frontman's Third Man Pressing plant is putting out a new vinyl EP featuring all four of the hidden tracks off the "vampire" star's GUTS album. The songs, which include the St. Vincent-featuring "obsessed," had previously been spread out across four different vinyl variants of GUTS.

"[I'm] a big [Third Man Records] fan and I'm so stoked to have my songs on their vinyl!!" Rodrigo writes in an Instagram post, which also includes a photo of her cutting White's hair backstage at a New York City concert.

The EP will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 24.

Upon meeting White in 2022, Rodrigo called him her "hero of all heroes." White added that Rodrigo is "very cool, very real and very much a lover of music."

Rodrigo later told The New York Times that White had written her a letter with songwriting advice.

