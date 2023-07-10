Jack White criticizes "disgusting" celebrities who "normalize" Donald Trump

Jack White has beef with Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg and Guy Fieri.

What do these seemingly random celebrities have in common with each other? Well, they were all seen interacting with former president Donald Trump during the UFC 290 fight that took place Saturday, July 8, in Las Vegas.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," White writes in an Instagram post. "That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri."

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker added, "This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

Back when Trump was running for president during the 2016 election, White's Third Man Records started selling a shirt with the phrase "Icky Trump," a play on The White Stripes' 2007 single "Icky Thump."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.