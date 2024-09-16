Jack White, Twenty One Pilots featured on ﻿'FC 25' ﻿video game soundtrack

Songs by Jack White and Twenty One Pilots are featured on the soundtrack to EA Sports' FC 25 soccer video game.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker contributes "That's How I'm Feeling," a single off his new No Name solo album, while the "Stressed Out" duo include their Clancy cut "Midwest Indigo."

Also on the soundtrack are Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Phantogram, Brittany Howard, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C. and St. Vincent. You can listen to it now via Spotify.

FC 25 will be released Sept. 27. The series used to be released under the title FIFA, but has since rebranded due to licensing issues.

