Jack White, St. Vincent jam with Paul McCartney at Mexico City

Jack White and St. Vincent made surprise appearances during Paul McCartney's headlining set Sunday at the Corona Capitol Festival in Mexico City.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows McCartney performing The Beatles track "The End" with the help of the "Seven Nation Army" and "Broken Man" rockers, who both performed their own Corona Capitol sets, as well.

St. Vincent, who appeared on the remix album of McCartney's 2021 solo release, McCartney III, also joined the Beatle earlier in the set for the classic "Get Back."

If McCartney wishes to return the favor, White and St. Vincent will be on tour in 2025 in support of their respective new albums, No Name and All Born Screaming.

