Jack White to speak at upcoming Heartland Fall Forum book event

Jack White is set to speak at the opening event for the Heartland Fall Forum, which is held in support of Midwest independent book stores.

On October 18, the Third Man Records Detroit storefront will host a conversation with the The White Stripes rocker alongside writer Hanif Abdurraqib and Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell. They will be discussing the upcoming The White Stripes Complete Lyrics book.

For more info, visit HeartlandFallForum.org.

The White Stripes Complete Lyrics will be released October 3. The hardcover tome features every one of the "Seven Nation Army" outfit's lyrics spread across over 300 pages, accompanied by essays and photographs, as well as rough drafts and alternate lyrics.

