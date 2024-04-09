Jack White shares another new music teaser

ABC/Nicole Wilder

By Josh Johnson

Jack White is once again teasing new music.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 9, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has shared a nearly 40-second clip of an instrumental track with a guitar riff faintly reminiscent of the White Stripes song "Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine."

White previously hinted at upcoming material with a music clip in January, though that post has since been removed.

Perhaps, White was inspired to preview more tunes after receiving a letter from Beyoncé, who shared that he helped inspire her on her new Cowboy Carter album.

If and when new Jack White music arrives, it'll be the follow-up to his two 2022 solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!