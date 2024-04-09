Jack White shares another new music teaser

Jack White is once again teasing new music.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 9, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has shared a nearly 40-second clip of an instrumental track with a guitar riff faintly reminiscent of the White Stripes song "Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine."

White previously hinted at upcoming material with a music clip in January, though that post has since been removed.

Perhaps, White was inspired to preview more tunes after receiving a letter from Beyoncé, who shared that he helped inspire her on her new Cowboy Carter album.

If and when new Jack White music arrives, it'll be the follow-up to his two 2022 solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

