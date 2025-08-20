Jack White responds to Trump admin calling him 'has-been loser'

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has responded to Donald Trump's White House communications director Steven Cheung deeming him a "washed up, has-been loser" who's "masquerading as a real artist."

As previously reported, Cheung made the remarks in a statement to The Daily Beast in response to an Instagram post by White in which the "Seven Nation Army" rocker criticized Trump's "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy" redecoration of the White House.

In a new post Wednesday, White points out his long history of criticizing Trump, dating back to his 2016 campaign, didn't merit a response from the administration, but "it was the f****** DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults."

"How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get?" White writes. "'Masquerading as a real artist'? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving!"

He adds, "Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being."

White writes in the post's caption, "I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world."

"I don't always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don't always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I'm not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930's Germany," White continues. "This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that's not an exaggeration, he's dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it."

