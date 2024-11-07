Jack White reacts to Trump's election win: 'Americans chose a known, obvious fascist'

Jack White has shared an Instagram post reacting to Donald Trump's election win, declaring, "Americans chose a known, obvious fascist."

"Now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in," the "Seven Nation Army" rocker writes. "We all know what he is capable of: Project 2025, deportations, nationwide abortion ban, ending his own 2 term limit, backing Putin and his war, shutting down the Board of Education, adding to climate change, limiting LGBTQ rights, controlling the DOJ, keeping the minimum wage down, etc. etc. etc.."

"It's absolutely dumbfounding that this con man succeeded in pulling the wool over so many Americans eyes not once, but twice," White continues, calling Trump a "racist, impeached, convicted felon and convicted rapist" who "incited an insurrection that invaded the nation's capital for God sakes (!!!)," among other things.

White concludes, "Not just with the electoral college this time, but the American people with the popular vote showed that the citizens placed [Trump] in power and now deserve whatever evils he's going to enact."

White has long been critical of Trump — leading up to the 2016 election, his Third Man Records label starting selling "Icky Trump" T-shirts, a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

More recently, Jack and Meg White, who've rarely made joint public statements since The White Stripes broke up in 2011, filed a lawsuit in September against Trump over the use of "Seven Nation Army" in a video posted by a Trump campaign staffer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.