Jack White playing benefit show for American Legion post in Nashville

Jack White has announced a last-minute benefit concert in support of the American Legion military veterans organization.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will perform at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville in an effort to raise money to build a new sound system for the venue. The show takes place on Saturday.

Registration for a chance at purchasing tickets is open now. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Perhaps White will be debuting some material off his new solo album, which he surprise-released on vinyl only in his Third Man Records stores.

