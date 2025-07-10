Jack White finally gets a cellphone for 50th birthday

Now that Jack White is half a century old, he’s finally joined the rest of us in the 21st century and got a cellphone.

The “Seven Nation Army” rocker has infamously never owned a cellphone, but that changed Wednesday when he received one as a 50th birthday present from his wife, Olivia Jean.

“Well y’all it’s either all over for me now or just the beginning,” White writes in an Instagram post alongside photos of him and his new possession. “I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!”

“I’ve been saying that my days were numbered for years, can’t listen to my music in my car, can’t park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc.,” he continues. “I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am.”

If you’d like to talk to White on his newly acquired cellphone, he says his number is “the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi.”

In addition to catching up with modern technology, White spent his milestone birthday at a Detroit Tigers baseball game. As luck would have it, his friend and recent video collaborator John C. Reilly was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and the actor took the opportunity to lead the crowd in serenading White in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

You can watch footage of the moment on the Tigers’ Facebook.

