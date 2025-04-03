Jack White announces '﻿Break It All Down!!!﻿' live album

Jack White has announced a new live album called Break It All Down!!!

The three-LP set was recorded in 2024 during the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's U.S. pop-up tour, during which he played intimate shows across the country with little-to-no advance notice, as well as international dates.

The package also includes a poster, an instant-film photo and an embroidered patch.

Break It All Down!!! will be available exclusively through White's Third Man Records Vault subscription program. To receive it, you'll need to sign up for the Vault before April 30 at midnight CT.

For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com.

White resumes touring the U.S. in support of his latest solo album, No Name, Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.

