Jack White announces ﻿'Collected ﻿Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1' book

ABC/Nicole Wilder
By Josh Johnson

The lyrics of Jack White will be collected in a new book.

Dubbed Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, the tome will be published by Third Man Books on Oct. 21.

Inside its pages you'll find "lyrics from White’s solo recordings thus far, alongside his acclaimed work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and other collaborations," as well as "selected poems and writing by White" and "rare and exclusive photos."

Also included are essays written by Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, filmmaker and writer dream hampton and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell.

Preorders are open now.

White's most recent album is his 2024 solo effort, No Name, which includes the singles "That's How I'm Feeling" and "Archbishop Harold Holmes."

