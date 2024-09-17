Jack White announces new signature collection with Fender

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has teamed up with Fender to launch his own signature collection.

The line includes two custom-made guitars, the TripleCaster Telecaster and the TripleSonic Acoustasonic, as well as a Pano Verb amp.

"We found the best of the old, with the best of the new and mixed innovation with the history of Fender to do something that we think [Fender founder] Leo Fender would have been very proud of if he was alive today," White says.

The TripleCaster Telecaster costs $2,999.99 and TripleSonic Acoustasonic costs $2,499.99. The Pano Verb amp goes for $2,999.

For more info, visit Fender.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

