Jack White announces US headlining dates

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining dates kick off July 10 in Washington, D.C., and stretch all the way to a Nov. 21 show in Atlanta.

Members of the Third Man Records Vault can access a presale beginning April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale begins April 13 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JackWhiteIII.com.

White recently released two new singles, "Derecho Demonico" and "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs," which he debuted live during a performance on Saturday Night Live. His most recent album is 2024's No Name.

You can also catch White perform Saturday at Coachella, which is streaming live on YouTube.

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