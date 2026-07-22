Jack White announces livestream for upcoming solo show

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced a livestream of his upcoming solo show Saturday at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, located outside of his hometown of Detroit.

The show will available for subscribers to the streaming platform Nugs. For a limited time, you can sign up for three months of a Nugs subscription for $5 a month.

For more info, visit Nugs.net.

Saturday's concert marks the final U.S. date of White's summer tour in support of his new album, Frozen Charlotte, which dropped July 10. A fall leg will kick off in September.

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