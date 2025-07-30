Jack White announces last-minute Nashville concerts

By Josh Johnson

Jack White is playing two last-minute concerts in Nashville Wednesday.

The performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the Blue Room, the tiny venue inside White's Third Man Records store. Tickets are already sold out.

White played a number of surprise pop-up shows in 2024 in support of his latest solo album, No Name. He embarked on a full, properly announced tour behind the record in 2025.

White has several festival performances coming up, including Riot Fest, Bourbon & Beyond and the CBGB Festival.

